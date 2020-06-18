Karan Johar goes on massive unfollowing spree on Twitter, after being panned by netizens over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

After the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step. Filmmaker Karan Johar once again got panned for being the 'flag bearer of nepotism' and netizens slammed him for making Sushant feel like an outsider. He was also criticized for mocking the actor on his talk show - 'Koffee With Karan'.
On Wednesday, while tweeple called for a boycott of Karan Johar and his films, the 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker went on a massive unfollowing spree on Twitter and unfollowed hundreds of celebrities. From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Vicky Kaushal, KJo has removed several handles. Currently, he is only following eight Twitter accounts. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the eight people he's still following.
Sushant Singh Rajpur committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor.
In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.
The complainant claimed that these persons did not let Sushant's movies get released under a conspiracy and the late actor was not even invited to film functions because of these people.
Inputs by IANS.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)