Karan Johar gets nostalgic as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' clocks 7 years

Reminiscing the memories attached with the 2013 romantic-drama and its memorable characters, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a special video celebrating 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' The 48-year-old star put out an adorable video on Instagram that featured the multi-starrer cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin, and some of the memorable scenes, between the characters of the flick - Naina Talwar (Deepika), the heart-throb Kabir Thapar aka Bunny (Ranbir), Avinash 'Avi' Arora (Aditya) and Aditi Mehra, (Kalki).

Along with the video, Karan wrote, "It's been 7 whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!#7YearsOfYJHD @apoorvamehta18#RanbirKapoor@deepikapadukone#AdityaRoyKapur @kalkikanmani#AyanMukerji @DharmaMovies."