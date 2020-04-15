Karan Johar flaunts his grey hair, result of salons being shut amid lockdown

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Karan Johar's lockdown diaries, his twins Roohi and Yash said that they were "fed up". However, the kids did not mention if they were "fed up" because of the lockdown or their father constantly filming them.

Karan, who has been putting out videos almost every other day of his children on social media, took to Instagram to share a new clip of the two.

In the video, Roohi and Yash are seen in their father's wardrobe again but this time holding two trolley suitcases.

Karan is heard saying: "Excuse me where are you going Yash, where are you going Roohi?"

Pat comes the reply from Roohi: "I am fed up."

Karan then questions Yash, who seems to play around with the suitcases: You're fed up and Yash are you also fed up? ... so are you all leaving the house and running the away."

Roohi says "yeah", to which Karan adds: "oh god, we'd miss you,... I don't know where they are going but they are going."

The director captioned the clip, which currently has 1.5 million views on Instagram: "Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe."