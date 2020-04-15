Karan Johar flaunts his grey hair, result of salons being shut amid lockdown

Before the coronavirus lockdown in the country, filmmaker Karan Johar was working on his multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht'. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer is now making the most of his time, by spending his self-isolation period with his adorable twins Yash and Roohi. While, Karan has started the 'Lockdown with the Johars' series on his Instagram, on Tuesday, the 47-year-old director decided to flaunt his hair.
No, it's not his signature gel clad and perfectly styled hair! Karan Johar took to his story to share a selfie, where he was seen showing off his grey hair. He captioned the selfie, "grey matters".
Check it out here:
Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Karan Johar's lockdown diaries, his twins Roohi and Yash said that they were "fed up". However, the kids did not mention if they were "fed up" because of the lockdown or their father constantly filming them.
Karan, who has been putting out videos almost every other day of his children on social media, took to Instagram to share a new clip of the two.
In the video, Roohi and Yash are seen in their father's wardrobe again but this time holding two trolley suitcases.
Karan is heard saying: "Excuse me where are you going Yash, where are you going Roohi?"
Pat comes the reply from Roohi: "I am fed up."
Karan then questions Yash, who seems to play around with the suitcases: You're fed up and Yash are you also fed up? ... so are you all leaving the house and running the away."
Roohi says "yeah", to which Karan adds: "oh god, we'd miss you,... I don't know where they are going but they are going."
The director captioned the clip, which currently has 1.5 million views on Instagram: "Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe."
On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer "Takht" coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
Input from IANS.
