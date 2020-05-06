Karan Johar flaunts grey hair, says he's 'available to play father roles' in films

New Delhi: There is an offer to all the "risk-taking" casting directors! Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday said that he is available to play "father roles." "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance!" the 48-year-old director wrote on Instagram.

Sharing a selfie with his signature pout and with some visible grey hair, the director further wrote, "So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!!" "I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES!," he added.