Karan Johar finally apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar over 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' title row

Madhur Bhandar had recently called out producer Karan Johar and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta for keeping the title of their upcoming Netflix show - 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. He had revealed that he is currently working on a project titled 'Bollywood Wives' and alleged that he had denied giving the title to Karan and Apoorva, after which they tweaked it.

Now, Karan Johar has finally issued a public apology to Bhadarkar, who had requested the makers of the reality show to change the title.

"Dear Madhur,

Our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many years. Through all these years, I have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you.

I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title “The Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives” keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise," read his statement.

"I want to inform you that we have been promoting our series with the hashtag “Fabulous Lives” on all social media platforms, which is the franchise title we intend to go ahead with.

We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work,

I hope we can move away and onward from this and continue to make exceptionally good content for our audiences. I wish you the very best for all your endeavours and look forward to watching your work," the Dharma Productions' head honcho added.