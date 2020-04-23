Karan Johar 'embarrassing' moment on camera: Son Yash flashes his 'Sex and Magic' hoodie

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been keeping his followers amused during COVID-19 lockdown through his 'Lockdown with the Johars' series. His twins Yash and Roohi have become internet sensations and often leave netizens in splits with their cute antics. From calling their father 'fat' to criticizing his fashion choices, Yash and Roohi have often left Karan embarrassed. In addition to their quarantine series, Karan Johar has shared one more video of his kids playing in his walk-in closet.
In the video, Karan's son Yash can be seen holding his neon slogan hoodie with the words 'Sex and Magic'. Karan is heard saying, "Yash, why are you holding this? Oh my God. I don’t know why you are holding this, I am very embarrassed."
Earlier, Karan Johar's little munchkins Yash and Roohi on Monday hilariously mocked their filmmaker dad's designer kurta in a video shot in KJO's walk-in closet.
The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video that features KJO's adorable toddlers Yash and Roohi holding Karan's kurta while their father asks them, "Excuse me, what are you'll holding?" The 3-year-olds adorably confuse it to be their grandmother's and say, "Mumma." After which Karan broke into laughter and replied, "This is not Mumma's kurta. This is dada's kurta. Dada's friend Manish Malhotra has made it for me. Do you think this is Mumma's kurta? No, please don't say that." Karan then hysterically tells his kids "This is a man's kurta, and then points out at 'MAN' imprinted on a bad.
The 'My Name is Khan' director captioned the video as, "Now they think I am wearing my mother's clothes!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #season2 #toodles #weareback" Celebrity followers were quick to comment on the post that garnered more than 3 lakh views on the photo-sharing platform.
Farah Khan commented quipping, "To be fair.. so do I sometimes." While Manish Malhotra left smiling, thumbs up and heart emojis at the post.
