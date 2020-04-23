Karan Johar 'embarrassing' moment on camera: Son Yash flashes his 'Sex and Magic' hoodie

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been keeping his followers amused during COVID-19 lockdown through his 'Lockdown with the Johars' series. His twins Yash and Roohi have become internet sensations and often leave netizens in splits with their cute antics. From calling their father 'fat' to criticizing his fashion choices, Yash and Roohi have often left Karan embarrassed. In addition to their quarantine series, Karan Johar has shared one more video of his kids playing in his walk-in closet.

In the video, Karan's son Yash can be seen holding his neon slogan hoodie with the words 'Sex and Magic'. Karan is heard saying, "Yash, why are you holding this? Oh my God. I don’t know why you are holding this, I am very embarrassed."