Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi share BTS pics from Shakun Batra's next

Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Sunday took to their social media handles to share behind-the-scene pictures of director Shakun Batra's next movie.

Sharing some beautiful black and white images, the actors and the producer shared a heartfelt note.

Karan wrote: Layers of emotions, feelings and characters - wrapped with the perfect cast to make you dive deep into this world. The team has been working on this to make it perfect for you and we're extremely grateful for your support and love. We are finally arriving...announcement out tomorrow!"

Deepika wrote: "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait.But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!"

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared, "the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic 💕 grateful to be part of it 🙏🏼 We have a super special announcement TOMORROW - stay tuned 🎬✨"

Siddhant shared, "Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono…Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare -hum dono.. Stay tuned, announcement for a very special film to me is out tomorrow."

The untitled venture is said to be a typical Shakun Batra outing that deals with complex relationships, making for a rather emotional watch.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 07:53 PM IST