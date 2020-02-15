Karan Johar brings back 'Toodles' series featuring Ayushmann, Kartik, Ranveer, Varun and Vicky

Karan Johar is back with his toodles segment on his Instagram. The filmmaker would often share videos with India's Got Talent judges Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. Today, he shared a video from a private plane as he was heading to Guwahati for Filmfare Awards 2020 with Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap.

Karan Johar shared a video in which he is talking about everyone's outfits. But, when he reached Vicky Kaushal, he mocked saying 'the controversial video man'. To which, Vicky quickly responded saying, "Please, don't make a video, Karan!" and everyone laughed out loud seeing that moment. "It’s time to #toodles again! @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk @varundvn @ranveersingh @vickykaushal09 @kartikaaryan #filmfareawards," Karan captioned the video.