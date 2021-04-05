Karan Johar approves Neetu Kapoor's 'bird-like' outfit from 'Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain' song for Met Gala

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a video of 'Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain' song from her 1979 film 'Aatish' and spoke about her look.

The song features Neetu dressed in a bright red ensemble, which includes a turban with feathers on top and a veil.

Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird #throwback #atish."