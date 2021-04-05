Karan Johar approves Neetu Kapoor's 'bird-like' outfit from 'Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain' song for Met Gala

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a video of 'Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain' song from her 1979 film 'Aatish' and spoke about her look.
The song features Neetu dressed in a bright red ensemble, which includes a turban with feathers on top and a veil.
Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird #throwback #atish."
While Neetu didn't seem a fan of the look, filmmaker Karan Johar and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had rather interesting takes.
Karan commented, "I love this red outfit! It’s very Met gala."
For the unversed, the Met Gala or Met Ball, formally called the Costume Institute Gala, is a fundraising event of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Organized by Vogue, the gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.
"Loveee!!!! Glam bird," wrote Riddhima.
Hindi-language action film 'Aatish' fetaured Jeentendra opposite Neetu. Directed by Ambrish Sangal, it also starred Dheeraj Kumar, Sujit Kumar and Nirupa Roy.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.
