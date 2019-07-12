Karan Johar and Kiara Advani celebrate the first day of Guilty with a cake in this throwback video

Kiara Advani will next be seen in a standalone with Netflix, titled Guilty. Her salt and pepper locks have all our hearts along with the plaid badass look. Her performance in her last release, Kabir Singh is being highly appreciated. So much so, that Kabir Singhhas officially become the highest grossing film of Bollywood in 2019.

All set for her standalone with Netflix, Kiara Advani’s mentor, Karan Johar graced the first day of shoot for Guilty and the team celebrated with a cake. Kiara posted this throwback video with the caption, “#ThrowbackThursday to the first day of shoot for #Guilty and now we are midway through the shoot ???? @ruchinarain @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmaticent ❤️” Watch the video, right here.