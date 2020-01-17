Karan Jo-ker: KJO knows why his son Yash called him 'joker'

Hours after dropping a very gripping poster of his next film -- Shershaah -- director Karan Johar took to Twitter with satire and shared a cute detail about his son.

The director on Thursday revealed that his son Yash Johar mistakenly called him 'Karan Joker' instead of Karan Johar and hilariously he said that his toddler might be following him on Instagram.

"My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram," tweeted Johar.