Kapoor Vs Kapoor: Dear Sonam, please check your privilege before asking us to fire our writer

What is a rant? To speak or shout at length in an angry, impassioned way.

What is being sexist? Characterized by or showing prejudice, stereotyping, or discrimination, typically against women, on the basis of sex.”

Clearly, we aren’t the first ones to school you on what a word means. We get it that the term ‘rant’ has been associated with women for ages. But isn’t it time to break the nuance of this word dragged along by just one sex? Giving a superficial feminist angle might get you RTs but we are still hard-pressed to understand how our piece ‘smelled of sexism, poor taste and tacky greed’?

Perhaps you should check before assuming that our piece was by a PR team. While there’s no denying that it’s possible for a woman to be ‘sexist’, to brand someone that without just cause is real bad form. More so when you use the clout of your Twitter following to unleash trolls on a hapless individual who might have no way to counter such doxing.

As a working woman, we face the burden of patriarchal oppression every single day of our lives and don’t really appreciate symbolic, superficial rants that promise to fight the patriarchy while happily being part of an industry that enforces it. Yeah, we haven’t forgotten your support for #MeToo accused Rajkumar Hirani .

You haven’t done anything different than the time you termed a Twitter user ‘ harasser ’ for tutoring on using public transport when you complained about the increase in pollution. We’re not amused by celebs who preach on environment, because guess what, it’s much more than going vegan. It’s a lifestyle. But what did you do? You publicly said, “It’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed.”

There are bigger issues prevailing around sexism. For someone who came to the industry through nepotism and having the power to influence the society, you Sonam, have done next to nothing to address reality, not on ground and certainly not through films. Attending summits and tweaking your surname isn’t really feminism. Adding a ‘feminist angle’ when non-existed in the first place – we saw no real counter to the claims made in the article – only suggests your inability to handle constructive criticism.

Coming to the so-called confusion that has been hatching over your family over Mr India 2, your statements are clearly more entertaining than your films.

After your specific ‘rant’ about your father Anil Kapoor not knowing if the film is being remade, and then clarifying by stating that he did have a word, is literally what we reported – having a conversation with your family members before blurting it out on publicly and, making your father and the director Shekhar Kapur, victims of showbiz.

From what we see, you left out your uncle Boney Kapoor and his late wife and actress Sridevi even while crediting the original celluloid in your post, making it a part of your father’s legacy. A real feminist would never forget the impact Sridevi had, not just on the movie, but on feminists and LGBTQI individuals across the country.

To conclude our ‘rant’, by asking us to hire a new copy writer, you suggested we get rid of a working woman simply because her views didn’t agree with your own. You even RTed a user – without verifying – claiming that the account was created to ‘demean you’. The author of that piece is as real as the author of this ‘rant’.