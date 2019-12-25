Kapoor Christmas brunch: Ranbir-Alia, Saif-Kareena give major power couple vibes; see pics

Following the years old mandatory Christmas tradition, the Kapoor clan gathered for a brunch on Wednesday afternoon. Ranbir Kapoor attended the family brunch with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
The couple who's soon to be seen in Brahmastra attended the brunch in style. Ranbir Kapoor sported a casual ensemble with olive green pants, white t-shirt and a denim jacket. Alia went for chick look and chose a chequered midi skirt and a crop top.
Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the Pataudi family also attended the family get-together. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur arrived looking like the royal family they're.
Before attending the family brunch, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were spotted at the Mount Mary church in Bandra, seeking blessings.
Apart from the two power-couples of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and her kids Kiaan and Samiera, Babita Kapoor, Reema Jain with her husband, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor were others who attended the annual Christmas brunch.
