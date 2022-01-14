Kapil Sharma's biopic 'Funkaar' announced, to be directed by 'Fukrey' filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

To the joy of Kapil Sharma fans across the world, Producer Mahaveer Jain announces a delightful film on the life of comedy king Kapil Sharma, 'Funkaar' under Lyca Productions. This lovable film will be directed by 'Fukrey' famed Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Presented by Subaskaran.

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, currently working on 'Fukrey 3', said “Looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India's most beloved Funkaar. Kapil Sharma”.

Lyca Productions and Producer Mahaveer Jain have also collaborated with Akshay Kumar for 'Ram Setu', with Sanjay Leela Bansali for a special film 'Mann Bairagi', with Anand L Rai for Jahnvi Kapoor starrer 'Good Luck Jerry' which is an adaptation of a Tamil blockbuster produced by Lyca Productions, a Biopic on Vishwanathan Anand and many more.

Lyca has also produced one of the most expensive Indian film '2.0' featuring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Mahaveer Jain added, "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma’s untold story on big screen, in a big way.”

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:11 PM IST