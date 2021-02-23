Kapil Sharma shares health update after being spotted at Mumbai airport in a wheelchair

On Monday, while exiting Mumbai airport, comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted by the paparazzi seated in a wheelchair.

Breaking his silence on why he was wheelchair-bound at the airport, Kapil Sharma told Bollywood Hungama that he has injured his back in the gym.

"I am good, bas gym mein thoda back injury ho gayi, it will be fine in a few days, thank you for the concern, regards," he said.