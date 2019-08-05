Kapil Sharma reveals his first salary as Rs 1500, says used to work at a fabric printing mill

Kapil Sharma become the King of Comedy and a household name of the TV industry with the success of his show. Now one of the highest-paid TV artists the comedian didn't have an easy entry into the industry. Recently Kapil’s co-star Sunil Grover revealed stories of his struggling days and now Kapil has also shared his first salary.

Kapil on Saturday welcomed Khandaani Shafakhana stars Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, during interaction the actor said that he before the show used to work in a printing mill. The mill used to work on fabric and his first ever check was of only Rs 1500.

Archana Puran Singh took the chance to pull Kapil leg and said now he is printing notes. Kapil then said that it’s all by god’s grace. His guest Badshah also opened up about his first salary as a rapper and said that he was paid Rs 300.

Sharma is currently gearing up for babymoon with wife Ginni Chatrath and will be heading off to Canada.