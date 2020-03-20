'Kanika Kapoor took Baby Doll mai sone di te duniya pittal di literally': Twitters slams singer who partied with coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs Baby Boll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Lucknow.
The singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.
A large number of bureaucrats, politicians and socialites had attended the party.
The singer was staying in a posh apartment.
Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests.
"Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests," said a doctor at the KGMU.
She wrote on Instagram; “Hello everyone,For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.Wishing everyone good health.Jai Hind !Take care,KK
