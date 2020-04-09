Kanika Kapoor to be questioned by police about attending party despite having COVID-19 symptoms

Questions will be related to her return from London on March 9, whether she underwent medical screening at the Mumbai airport, whether she was aware of the coronavirus, what precautions she had taken for the same, why did she attend public functions even though she had fever and cold, etc.

Earlier, Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had been infected with the novel coronavirus through an Instagram post which was later deleted.

She had written, "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only four days ago. I am feeling OK."

The Lucknow Police will also be cross-checking with the Mumbai airport authorities about Kanika's claim of having cleared the medical screening at the airport on arrival.

Meanwhile, according to the legal experts, the case registered against her lacks evidence as no one, who came in contact with Kanika, has tested positive.