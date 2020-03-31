Kanika Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive for fifth consecutive time

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth sample test for COVID-19 has also come out to be positive.

Sample tests are being carried out on the corona patients every 48 hours.

Kanika is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Director of the institute, Prof. R. K. Dhiman said that the singer's condition was stable and there was no cause for worry.

Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fifth consecutive time.