Kanika Kapoor offers to donate her blood and plasma for coronavirus treatment

Lucknow: Days after recovering from Covid-19, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday expressed desire to donate her blood and plasma for research work on the pathogen and treatment of Coronavirus patients.

The 42-year-old singer said that she wants to help others and hence she called up Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital for donating her blood.

"This morning I called the hospital to tell them that I want to give my blood and plasma for research or helping others if possible. I want to do what I can to help," Kapoor said.

The immune system of Covid-19 patients creates antibodies to attack the virus.

Over time, these build up and are found in the liquid proton of the blood, which can be transfused to new patients who might be struggling to produce their own antibodies against the virus.