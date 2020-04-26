Kanika Kapoor issues new statement, says every person she came in contact with has tested negative for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor, the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the deadly coronavirus has issued a statement in which the singer bashes all those who spread false news about her.
The singer who tested positive five times, took to Instagram to share a post in which confirms that she is currently at her Lucknow house with her parents.
She also revealed that no one from the United Kingdom, Mumbai or Lucknow, whom she came in contact with have shown symptoms of the deadly virus.
"Stay home, Stay safe," the caption read.
After being discharged from the hospital, Kanika self-quarantined at home for almost 14 days.
Producer Karim Morani and his daughters were the only Bollywood personalities to test positive for the virus but they too have recovered.
Earlier, there were reports which stated that FIR's have been filed against Kanika Kapoor for her negligence towards the virus and that an interrogation is on the cards after her home-quarantine ends.
