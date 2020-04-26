Kanika Kapoor issues new statement, says every person she came in contact with has tested negative for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor, the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the deadly coronavirus has issued a statement in which the singer bashes all those who spread false news about her.

The singer who tested positive five times, took to Instagram to share a post in which confirms that she is currently at her Lucknow house with her parents.

She also revealed that no one from the United Kingdom, Mumbai or Lucknow, whom she came in contact with have shown symptoms of the deadly virus.

"Stay home, Stay safe," the caption read.