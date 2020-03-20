Kanika Kapoor is Coronavirus Positive: 'Baby Doll' singer confirms Bollywood’s careless stereotype

Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She is touted to be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19. Given the fact that this is a matter of sheer sensitivity and requires our utmost empathy for the vocalist, we are taken aback for the reports of her casualness toward her own health and those around her.
We refrained from naming her till she admitted she had coronavirus with this statement:
"For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care, KK"
While there is no way to prove who is right and wrong amid a pandemic, since most of us are prone to misinformation, reports suggest that Kapoor’s privileged behaviour jeopardized the order of containing this virus.
India Today news anchor Poulomi Saha tweeted that Kanika had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities.
Upon return, she stayed in a five-star hotel and attended a party with at least 100 people present.
Several VIPs were reportedly present including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh, who is an MLA.
Furthermore, she escaped the screening at Lucknow airport, by allegedly colluding with authorities on ground and hiding in the washroom.
Coming to the fraternity that Kanika belongs to, as usual didn’t shy away from channelling their double standards.
On one hand where these celebs are raising awareness with over-the-top quality time amid self-quarantine, monologues, how to stay productive shenanigans, they also rooted for Kanika’s speedy recovery. Not that we’re against that, but perhaps a schooling someone who knowingly put several lives in danger doesn’t deserve a medal of sympathy for sure.
For years, ailments and pandemics often targeted the poor, those who couldn’t afford the treatment. On the other hand, coronavirus is being spread thanks to the peripatetic and affluent. And their behaviour – whether it’s the West Bengal bureaucrat’s son or the Telangana VIP who got married – has confirmed they really don’t care for other sections of society.
