Kangana's team takes a jibe at Kareena's knowledge about India's Mars Orbiter Mission 'Mangalyaan'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been a vocal critic of nepotism in Bollywood, recently took a jibe at the bigwigs of the industry and called them out for 'sabotaging' the careers of outsiders like her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranaut's digital team has also been making headlines for their controversial tweets and claims. On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut's team took a jibe at Kareena Kapoor Khan by retweeting an old video, where the actress couldn't answer a question about India's Mars Orbiter Mission Mangalyaan.

The original tweet also had video of Sushant SIngh Rajput talking about his telescope. It read: "Choose your heroes wisely"

In the video, Kareena Kapoor, on being asked about Magalyaan, is seen getting stumped at the question. She says, "What, what, what? Say again, I didn’t understand. Say it in English." After the person repeats the same question in English, Kareena says, "Very scientific question! It’s a great day for us. I also want to go to space. Meri bhi yeh hi ichcha hai. Mujhe bhi le chalo saath mein."