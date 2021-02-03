Kangana's old tweet fangirling Rihanna comes back to haunt her after calling the singer a 'fool' for supporting farmers

A day after Kangana called pop star Rihanna a ‘fool’ for extending support to protesting farmers, a tweet from 2019 of the actress fangirling Riri has resurfaced on social media.

The tweet was from the time Kangana attended the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. She chose to wear a custom saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock, paired with a golden corset.

Kangana shared a report mentioning about her dazzling avatar and wrote, “Alexa, play 'Diamonds’ by Rihanna.”

As netizens pointed out the hypocrisy of the actress, the “Panga” actor stated, “Oye tattu I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, mujhe na pop music samajh aata hai nahi main English gaane zyaada sunti hoon. Soja aab ho gaya tera ... (I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, I neither understand pop music nor listen to too many English songs. Go to sleep now, you are done now.)”