Kangana's old tweet fangirling Rihanna comes back to haunt her after calling the singer a 'fool' for supporting farmers

A day after Kangana called pop star Rihanna a ‘fool’ for extending support to protesting farmers, a tweet from 2019 of the actress fangirling Riri has resurfaced on social media.
The tweet was from the time Kangana attended the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. She chose to wear a custom saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock, paired with a golden corset.
Kangana shared a report mentioning about her dazzling avatar and wrote, “Alexa, play 'Diamonds’ by Rihanna.”
As netizens pointed out the hypocrisy of the actress, the “Panga” actor stated, “Oye tattu I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, mujhe na pop music samajh aata hai nahi main English gaane zyaada sunti hoon. Soja aab ho gaya tera ... (I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, I neither understand pop music nor listen to too many English songs. Go to sleep now, you are done now.)”
On Tuesday, Rihanna extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. Soon after her tweet, Kangana tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists.
On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest ."
The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens.
Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."
Just a few days ago, the Bollywood actress had tweeted calling Indians supporting the ongoing farmers protest as terrorists.
"Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on Republic Day.