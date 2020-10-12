Kangana uses Kunal Kamra, Sanjay Raut's 'Shut up Kunal' to mock Maha govt over Mumbai Power Cut

As Mumbai came to standstill after a grid failure caused a major power outage across the megapolis on Monday, Hindi cine personalities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Kunal Kohli urged people to 'stay calm'. Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter to take a jibe at Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The actress, who recently had an ugly war of words with the Shiv Sena leader, shared a picture of him and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from their latest podcast and tweeted: "#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क.......कंगना ।"

In the picture, Raut and the stand-up comedian can be seen holding a toy bulldozer in their hands.