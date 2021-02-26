Kangana trolled for 'physics' tweet that will leave 'Einstein, Newton spinning in their graves'

Bollywood actress on Friday got brutally trolled for her latest tweet about physics, which was a reply to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'Is there any God?' post.
The 'The Tashkent Files' filmmaker had tweeted: "Is there any God? If yes, how do you know it?"
Sharing an analogy between God and constant in physics, the actress wrote: "In physics to solve any equation we need a constant (C), a constant is important to find missing variables, That constant is God. Everything begins with faith and ends at lack of it.
I left home at 15, left with nothing but that constant (C) with which I can solve every equation."
After the tweet, several users took to the comments section to troll Kangana and remind her that in physics, symbol C is used to refer the speed of light in vacuum.
A user wrote, "Kangana, I am your supporter and have at times stood for you - eg when they demolished your house, when they organized slander campaign to intimidate you etc.. Having said that, let me assure you that you have no clue of physics. About God, you are free to bluff."
"Albert Einstein and Issac Newton spinning in their graves and cursing their luck on how they never got to learn from master physicist Kangana Ranaut," wrote another.
Check out the reactions here:
On the work front,Ranaut's much awaited film Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. The makers made the announcement on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, whose life is depicted in the film.
She will also be seen in the films 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas' and the sequel 'Manikarnika-The legend of Didda'.
