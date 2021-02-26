Kangana trolled for 'physics' tweet that will leave 'Einstein, Newton spinning in their graves'

Bollywood actress on Friday got brutally trolled for her latest tweet about physics, which was a reply to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'Is there any God?' post.

The 'The Tashkent Files' filmmaker had tweeted: "Is there any God? If yes, how do you know it?"

Sharing an analogy between God and constant in physics, the actress wrote: "In physics to solve any equation we need a constant (C), a constant is important to find missing variables, That constant is God. Everything begins with faith and ends at lack of it.

I left home at 15, left with nothing but that constant (C) with which I can solve every equation."