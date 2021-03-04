Kangana to expose ‘obsessed former lover' faking a high profile relationship

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gave out a shocking cliff-hanger via her Twitter account. The “Queen” actor who has never shied away from saying things as is, has now shared never heard before details around her personal life.
It all began after trolls began attacking Kangana for allegedly faking a breakfast bowl. The actress hit back stating that the backlash is a part of a smear campaign claiming she knows who is orchestrating it.
Kangana wrote, “There are paid smear campaigns happening on Instagram as well .... many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread ,Instagram is also paid as my followers numbers automatically drop, fans who unfollow don’t even realise it. I know who is behind it.”
“My team has tracked down this source, from where the money for smear campaigns flowing, we found unidentified companies and fake emails from where the information and memes along with money generate, but deep down I know who this is. When the time is right I will reveal his name.”
“The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with, he is faking a high profile relationship but won’t marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there.”
Scores of netizens who commented on the post named B-town’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Not to mention, Ranbir was earlier linked to Kangana after his name was mentioned in one of the actress's leaked emails allegedly sent to Hrithik Roshan.
The email states that "RK" approached Kangana and expressed interest in her, but she turned him down.
However, Kangana later asked “RK” if he’d be interested in a physical relationship since she was already in love with Hrithik. The letter stated, "I couldn't figure out why he got so pissed as he too was seeing kat (Katrina).”
The rumours were quashed by a source close to Ranbir, who told DNA that “There is no truth in the stories of Ranbir and Kangana’s affair.”
That’s not all, after Ranbir admitted to being “single” on 'Koffee With Karan' in 2016, Karan Johar asked Ranveer who he would want to set Ranbir up with. Without any hesitation, Singh took Kangana’s name.
