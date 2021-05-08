Kangana tests positive for COVID-19, says 'Nothing but small-time flu which got too much press'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ranaut, who was suspended from Twitter a couple of days back, took to Instagram and wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she added.