Kangana tests positive for COVID-19, says 'Nothing but small-time flu which got too much press'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
Ranaut, who was suspended from Twitter a couple of days back, took to Instagram and wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."
"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she added.
Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour".
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.
Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
