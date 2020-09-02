Kangana tells Anubhav Sinha he wasn't invited to 'high-profile parties' because drugs are 'expensive'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been using her Twitter account to call out the usage of drugs in Bollywood.

This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a criminal case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty after certain chats indicated her involvement with drug peddlers.

Kangana, who used this opportunity to shed light on her experience with Bollywood parties and drugs, locked horns with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on the microblogging platform regarding the same.

Sinha wrote, "Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage. Talking of low percentages...... ok let it be...."

Ranaut responded by commenting, “Hey I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this.”