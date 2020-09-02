Kangana tells Anubhav Sinha he wasn't invited to 'high-profile parties' because drugs are 'expensive'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been using her Twitter account to call out the usage of drugs in Bollywood.
This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a criminal case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty after certain chats indicated her involvement with drug peddlers.
Kangana, who used this opportunity to shed light on her experience with Bollywood parties and drugs, locked horns with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on the microblogging platform regarding the same.
Sinha wrote, "Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage. Talking of low percentages...... ok let it be...."
Ranaut responded by commenting, “Hey I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this.”
Earlier, Ranaut warned netizens against the harmful consequences of consuming drugs, including depression.
"Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down, earth has so much to offer, look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice," tweeted the actress from her verified account on Thursday.
She also offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to and in return urged the "centre government" to protect her.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to probe the drug angle in the actor's death case.
The NCB sources related to the probe told IANS that the agency has prepared the list of 20 suspects over supply of drugs in the case including Gaurav Arya, Suved Lohia, Kwan Entertainment partner Jaya Saha, ex-Big Boss contestant Ejaz Khan, Farookh Batata, and Bakul Chandani, among others.
