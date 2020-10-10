Kangana takes sly dig at Deepika as she urges people to watch 'Judgementall Hai Kya' on World Mental Health Day

To break the stereotypes attached with mental health, actor Kangana Ranaut, on World Mental Health Day encouraged people to watch her film 'Judgementall Hai Kya.' The 'Queen' actor joined many others across the world to mark the day and conveyed the message of normalising mental health in the society by sharing a tweet with a short clip of her film, which was released last year that talked about mental health issues.

While encouraging the people to watch the film today on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the 'Panga' star said that the film couldn't do well due to last-minute changes in the name before the release, which hampered its marketing.

Kangana tweeted, "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay."