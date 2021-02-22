Kangana spotted at airport without mask; netizens urge Mumbai Police to issue challan

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up the shooting of her action flick 'Dhaakad,' arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening.
The 'Panga' actress was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was clicked by the shutterbugs as she walked towards her car.
The video of the actress was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, which showed her flouting the COVID-19 rules by not wearing a mask.
Check it out here:
The video was ironically taken on the same day Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh said that Mumbai Police is now authorised to issue challans to those not wearing a mask.
Reacting to the video, several netizens slammed the actress for not following the norms and urged Mumbai Police to issue a challan.
A user wrote, "She got the vaccine too? And doesn’t need a mask ?"
"I don't have any problem... but at least she should wear a mask."
Tagging BMC, a user wrote, "Humko kyu mask nahi pehne par fine lagta hai?" (Why are we fined for not wearing a mask?)
"She is surely getting a challan from @mumbaipolice for not wearing her mask," read a comment.