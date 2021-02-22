Kangana spotted at airport without mask; netizens urge Mumbai Police to issue challan

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped up the shooting of her action flick 'Dhaakad,' arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

The 'Panga' actress was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was clicked by the shutterbugs as she walked towards her car.

The video of the actress was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, which showed her flouting the COVID-19 rules by not wearing a mask.

