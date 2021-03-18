Kangana shares her 'ripped jeans' pictures, says 'most young people look like homeless beggars'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering social media fury and protest from opposition parties.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Women also follow such trends.

The chief minister said these days youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans. If they can't find one, then they cut their jeans using scissors.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight.