Kangana shares her 'ripped jeans' pictures, says 'most young people look like homeless beggars'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has criticised women for wearing ripped jeans and wondered what values they will impart to their children, triggering social media fury and protest from opposition parties.
Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Women also follow such trends.
The chief minister said these days youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans. If they can't find one, then they cut their jeans using scissors.
Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight.
He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. Two children were travelling with her. “She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?”
This led to #RippedJeansTwitter trending on the microblogging platform with scores of women posting their pictures wearing ripped jeans to show solidarity with the woman whom the CM criticised.
Hopping on the trend was actress Kangana Ranaut, who shared a series of pictures of herself wearing ripped jeans.
She wrote, “If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days.”
Ranaut's comment comes days after she shared a picture of three women in traditional attire and appreciated them for "their individuality but their entire civilisation, cultures and nations."
However, she also took potshots at contemporary achievers stating, "Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses, representing nothing but American marketing."
On work front, Kangana commenced shooting for her upcoming film "Tejas" in Rajasthan.
The film is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.
Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.
She also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.
Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)