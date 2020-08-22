Kangana says she has 'built' a brain; Twitter wonders if she will discover 'coronavirus vaccine'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has been a vocal critic of the 'movie mafia' calling for a CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has once again found herself mired in controversy.
Kangana drew flack on social media for attacking Deepika Padukone and the topic of mental health. "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi," tweeted Ranaut.
Now, Neuroscientist Dr Sumaiya Shaikh slammed Kangana for opining on everything under the sun.
She wrote, “Why is it so difficult to not give an opinion on everything under the sun? Stay in your lanes unless you can back your statements with learned information or experiences.”
A rattled Kangana replied, “Dr Dolittle please explain blood reports can detect mental illness? If I am depressed will my blood or scans will be different than other healthy individuals? Can MRI scans show bipolar and other psychological illnesses?”
Shaikh wrote back asserting, "You shouldn't have opined no matter how convincing Mr Jaggi Vasudev seemed Depression- caused by biological (like genes, hormones & physiology), psychological, & environmental factors. Only responding because of the subject sensitivity but mental health is more than depression.'”
However, it was Kangana's 'scientific response' that backfired brutally, resulting in enormous trolling.
She wrote, “I know about grey matter, neurons and their interactions through electrical events n neurotransmitter, I have been a science student, have done a project on brain where I constructed 3D model of human brain, I have also taken private tuitions of human psychology.”
One user wrote, "Somehow I feel that this high level academic discussion has the potential to lead us to a Corona vaccine."
"I have dissected cockroaches in school, opened up a garden lizard to learn anatomy and made models of the body's cellular structure. Even made a big one of the skeletal system. Thanks to Kangana Ma'am, I can now call myself an expert surgeon. Speciality no bar," added another.
Here are some more epic reactions.
According to reports, Kangana initially planned to become a doctor. She chose science as her core subject for class 12th, however, she failed a unit test in the class leading her to reconsider the career path.
The actress moved to Delhi at the age of sixteen where she discovered her love for acting. Eventually she shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in film.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)