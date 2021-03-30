Kangana says Karan Johar's interviews are all about 'bi***ing, bullying, gossip, and frustrated sex'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, took to her official Twitter handle to heap praises on actress-host Simi Garewal's talk show, and the 'Panga' actress also decided to take a jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar, whose infamous talk show has courted several controversies in the past.
Replying to a user's tweet about Simi Garewal's interview with former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Kangana tweeted: "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."
Ranaut's reply was to a user who said that Simi's interview with Jayalalitha is a must-watch for those planning to watch 'Thalaivi'.
"Before you watch #Thalaivi, please watch this beautiful, no-holds barred interview of the legend herself to @Simi_Garewal ji, many years ago. Pity we don't witness interviews of this nature in today's age," it read.
Kangana is all set to star in the biopic of the late actress-turned-politician.
Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, 'Thalaivi' stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M G Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.
Helmed by A L Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.
The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)