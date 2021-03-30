Kangana says Karan Johar's interviews are all about 'bi***ing, bullying, gossip, and frustrated sex'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, took to her official Twitter handle to heap praises on actress-host Simi Garewal's talk show, and the 'Panga' actress also decided to take a jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar, whose infamous talk show has courted several controversies in the past.

Replying to a user's tweet about Simi Garewal's interview with former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Kangana tweeted: "Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about bitching, bullying, gossip and frustrated sex."