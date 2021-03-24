Kangana reminded of 'soft porn' remark after she says 'you disrespect a woman, your destruction is guaranteed'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, during the trailer launch of 'Thalaivi' on Tuesday, opened up about the reaction video that she had made against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after her Mumbai office was demolished last year by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kangana said, "A lot of things that were happening to me, felt like they were coming from reel to real life and some of them were not even desirable. But I truly believe that you can pick up history and see that whoever insults a woman, their downfall comes for sure."

Speaking about what led her to record the video message, Kangana added, "History is witness. Ravana insulted Sita, the Kauravas insulted Draupadi and though I am not anywhere close to those devis, I am a woman and I spoke for my own integrity. I did not harm anyone; I only protected my integrity as a woman and then I was insulted. So, for me what I recorded as the video message, I really truly believe that whenever you disrespect a woman, your destruction is for sure guaranteed."

Check out her video here: