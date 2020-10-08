Kangana reacts to netizens reminding her about returning awards over claims on Sushant’s death

Back in July, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor’s suicide.

Kangana’s team released her videos on social media, reacting to Singh’s death. In the videos she accused several members of the film industry of nepotism. She mentioned Sushant’s struggle in the industry and how he was ignored despite doing successful films.

Ranaut also slammed journalist who wrote blind items on the celebs. She concluded her video by asserting that Rajput's death was “not suicide but a planned murder".

With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a section of Twitter took jibes at actress Kangana Ranaut and '#KanganaAwardWapasKar' made it to the top trends.

Taking a sly dig at Kangana, actress Swara Bhasker also hopped on the bandwagon and tweeted: "Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???"