Kangana reacts to netizens reminding her about returning awards over claims on Sushant’s death

Back in July, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who dabbled in the outsider versus insider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor’s suicide.
Kangana’s team released her videos on social media, reacting to Singh’s death. In the videos she accused several members of the film industry of nepotism. She mentioned Sushant’s struggle in the industry and how he was ignored despite doing successful films.
Ranaut also slammed journalist who wrote blind items on the celebs. She concluded her video by asserting that Rajput's death was “not suicide but a planned murder".
With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a section of Twitter took jibes at actress Kangana Ranaut and '#KanganaAwardWapasKar' made it to the top trends.
Taking a sly dig at Kangana, actress Swara Bhasker also hopped on the bandwagon and tweeted: "Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???"
Kangana reacted to the hullaballoo on Twitter and shared the same interview once again under the trending hashtag.
She wrote, “This is my interview, if memory is weak then look again, if I have made a single false or false accusation, then I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya, I am a devotee of Rama, but I cannot promise Jay Shree Ram #KanganaAwardWapasKar”
Last week, Ranaut reacted to news reports of AIIMS ruling out Rajput’s death as murder. She said that the actor "was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life".
"Young and extraordinary individuals don't just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS," the actress tweeted.
"With latest progress we need answers to few questions. 1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him? 2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist? 3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?" Kangana wrote in a separate tweet.
The presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab.
The complete examination of ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging," said Dr Sudhir Gupta who is chairman of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board comprising seven doctors.
Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head told ANI, "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased."
The board has discussed its findings with the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investing the late actor's death case.
