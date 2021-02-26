Kangana reacts to Hrithik Roshan being summoned by Mumbai crime branch, calls him 'silly ex'

Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before the Mumbai crime branch at 11 am on Saturday to record his statement in a case he registered against actress Kangana Ranaut in 2016 involving an exchange of emails between the two.

The actress, on Friday, took to her Twitter handle to react to a news report about Roshan appearing before Mumbai's Crime Branch.

"Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala..." she tweeted.

(The world has made progress by leaps and bounds, but my silly ex is still on the same bend of the road where time will never again visit).