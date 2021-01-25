Kangana, Rangoli must be prosecuted under sedition and promoting communal enmity, complainant tells Bombay HC

Actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have attempted to create communal disharmony and also tried to incite disaffection against the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court was informed on Monday. The HC has however, adjourned the hearing of the matter.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a plea filed by both Kangana and Rangoli seeking to quash the FIR they were facing under serious charges of sedition and promoting communal disharmony through their tweets.

The FIR was registered in accordance with the orders of a Magistrate, which was seized with a private complaint filed by one Munnawar Sayed, a resident of Bandra.

Aggrieved with the FIR and also the ongoing probe, the duo moved the bench headed by Justice Shinde seeking to quash the FIRs.