Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspended: Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha and other Bollywood celebs react

Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour".

The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that Ranaut's account has been "permanently suspended for repeated violations".

It, however, did not specify the tweet(s) that triggered the action.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, had posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President's Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

After her account was suspended, several Bollywood celebrities took to the micro-blogging site to react.

While some took subtle jibes at the 'Panga' actor, others didn't shy away from rejoicing.

Check out the reactions here: