Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account taken off-air after controversial remarks

It was foot-in-the-mouth syndrome again. Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been taken off air after a controversial tweet related to the post-election violence in Bengal. The account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behavior", the social media site said. In the tweet that appears to have provoked the suspension, the actor seems to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal. She was reacting to a tweet by columnist and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on the violence in Bengal since election results were announced on Sunday.

The account repeatedly violated Twitter policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behavior", the social media site said. The 34-year-old actor, unfazed, accused Twitter of race bias. “Twitter has only proved my point: they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema, but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering".