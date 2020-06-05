Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' sold to Amazon and Netflix for Rs 55 crore?

With so many films going direct to OTT, bypassing traditional theatrical release, there was a buzz in sections of the media that Kangana Ranauts much-anticipated film, "Thalaivi" might also take the same route.

However, going by what the actress has to say about the issue in a pinkvilla.com report, it is clear that "Thalaivi" is cut out for a big-screen release.

Asked about her opinion on the direct-to-OTT trend, and if she is okay with the idea, Kangana said: "It depends. For example, a film like 'Thalaivi' just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like 'Manikarnika' is a digital space film. But yes, films like 'Panga', 'Judgementall Hai Kya' also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

The Pinkvilla report also quoted her as saying: "For 'Thalaivi', it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore."