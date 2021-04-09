Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases, makers say 'want to extend support towards government rules'

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers of Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited biopic 'Thalaivi' have decided to postpone the theatrical release of the film.

"Dear audience, we are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for 'Thalaivi' trailer.

As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey.

Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day," read the official statement.

"But with an alarming rise in COVID 19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi.

Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support," the makers added.