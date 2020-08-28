Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to take-off in December 2020

Sharing a poster of her upcoming patriotic film 'Tejas,' actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday announced that the film is all set to go on the floors in December this year.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share the poster that sees her wearing an Air Force uniform as she stands beside the fighter aircraft Tejas.

"#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP@sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @nonabains," she tweeted along with the picture.