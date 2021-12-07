Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to release theatrically on THIS date in October 2022

Ever since the makers have announced 'Tejas', starring Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the movie has been creating waves all over.

Honouring our brave hearts in the armed forces, team 'Tejas' announced on Tuesday that the film will be releasing in theatres next Dussehra on October 5, 2022.

Sharing a photo of Kangana in uniform, RSVP movies announced on Instagram, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022."

Loading View on Instagram

The story of the much-awaited film is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is RSVP’s second Indian Armed Forces film post Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Meanwhile, Kangana will also be seen in films like 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Kangana Ranaut offer prayers at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:44 PM IST