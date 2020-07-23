Kangana Ranaut's team reacts to Nagma's 'Didi is hypocrite' meme

The digital team of actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a meme shared by actress-politician Nagma, which states in a jocular manner how Kanganas career has entirely been propped by nepotism, and calls her a hypocrite.

Nagma posted the meme on her verified Twitter account, referring to her as "Kangana Didi".

The post reads: "Kangana Didi's entire career is standing on a pillar of nepotism. Kangana Ranaut introduced in Bollywood by Aditya Pancholi. - Boyfriend (nepotism). 1st film Gangster produced by Mahesh Bhatt (nepotism). 1st film lead role opposite to Emraan Hasmi (nepotism). Didi career flipped then relaunched by Hrithik in Kites. Didi career again flipped, again relaunched by Hrithik in Krish 3 (nepotism). Didi hired her sister as a manager (nepotism). Didi never talked or helped before Sushant demise, but suddenly after demise she is fighting for Sushant or running propaganda against those she has a problem with. Didi is hypocrite."