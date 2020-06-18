Kangana Ranaut’s team denounces media report calling her video over Sushant Singh Rajput's death a PR stunt

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines for her video over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The 'Panga' actress, who slammed the industry for its dirty power play, gained millions of followers on social media after her video went viral. After a recent opinion piece called Kanagana Ranaut's comment a PR stunt, her team hit back at the entertainment portal and denounced the allegations.

The team's statement read: " 1)If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following.

2)Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda."