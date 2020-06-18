Kangana Ranaut’s team denounces media report calling her video over Sushant Singh Rajput's death a PR stunt

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines for her video over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The 'Panga' actress, who slammed the industry for its dirty power play, gained millions of followers on social media after her video went viral. After a recent opinion piece called Kanagana Ranaut's comment a PR stunt, her team hit back at the entertainment portal and denounced the allegations.
The team's statement read: " 1)If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following.
2)Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda."
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. His death has reignited the discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, with many insiders and celebrities highlighting the 'cruel and unforgiving' nature of the industry, particularly tough on outsiders. Kangana Ranaut had weighed in on the same, in a video message that was shared by her team on Twitter.
In the two-minute long video, the 'Panga' actress had called out people for spreading 'parallel narrative'. She said that the actor was never given enough credit for his outstanding performances in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'. Ranaut also slammed 'lapdog journalists' for writing blind items, alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput was 'psychotic, neurotic and an addict'. A minute and 30 seconds into the video Kangana opined, "ye suicide nahi, planned murder tha!"
Kangana Ranawat has also been listed as a witness in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Inputs by IANS.
