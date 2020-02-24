Kangana Ranaut's special ode to legendary politician- Jayalalitha on her birth anniversary

Ever since its announcement, Thalaivi, which stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa has created huge buzz. The makers have been releasing Kangana's and MGR's look from set to keep up the anticipation on the film amongst the audiences.

To mark the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, the makers of the film have now released a new look of Kangana as Thalaivi, and she looks like a mirror image of the revered politician.

Clad in a white saree with black and white border, the look is of Jayalalithaa in her 30s when she was about to enter politics. Not only the outfit and overall look, but even Kangana’s facial expressions do complete justice to those of Jayalalithaa. As soon as the image dropped online, internet erupted in praise of Kangana nailing the look of the late superstar turned politician.