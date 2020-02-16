Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli takes another dig at Karan Johar's 'Takht', slams Filmfare awards for Alia Bhatt's win

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has taken yet another dig at filmmaker Karan Johar and his upcoming directorial venture 'Takht'. She also slammed the Filmfare awards for bestowing Alia Bhatt with the Best Actress trophy for her performance in the movie 'Gully Boy'.
A user commented on Twitter that Filmfare awards are unfair as Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Muntashir and others didn't win them. The user wrote, "Most Unfair Awards Ever. No Awards For Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Pranutan Bahl, B Praak, Manoj Muntashir & many more deserving - Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for Gully Boy - Did Award Jury Just Watch Gully Boy this time??"
Rangoli replied to the user saying that Karan is amongst the jury members for the awards. She alleged that he doesn't have an investor or money for his movie 'Takht'. So, Karan thinks if the starcast of the movie get awards, he will get some money.
"Arrey bhai, KJO jury hai, uske paas uski film Takht keliye investor ya paise nahin hai, market mein lekar ghoom raha hai project, koi paise nahin de raha, usko lagta hai Takht ki star cast ko awards dilwakar kuch toh paise mil jayenge," Rangoli tweeted.
In another tweet, Rangoli wrote, "Karan Johar ji aapne sari Takht ki cast ko bina film banaye award de diye ....ab movie mafia ne socha, film bane ya na bane pehle award le lete hain."
Filmcritic Rohit Jaiswal also questioned the Filmfare awards. He wrote, "Alia Bhatt is currently no 1 actress in Bwood..she is adorable, talented and a great actress, I agree to all these things.. but how come she won Best Actress Award for GULLY BOY?? where she had limited role."
Replying to him, Rangoli wrote, "Alia Bhatt ke fans bhi shocked hain (Even Alia Bhatt's fans are shocked)."
Later, Rangoli quote tweeted Kangana's video from the movie- Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that this is called acting. She wrote, "Anyway everyone gets what they deserve.... congratulations to the winners but here’s a little clip of what is called acting, KJO pls show your changu Magnus ho sakta hai kuch palle pade, aur public se itne joote na khane pade."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)