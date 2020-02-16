Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli takes another dig at Karan Johar's 'Takht', slams Filmfare awards for Alia Bhatt's win

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has taken yet another dig at filmmaker Karan Johar and his upcoming directorial venture 'Takht'. She also slammed the Filmfare awards for bestowing Alia Bhatt with the Best Actress trophy for her performance in the movie 'Gully Boy'.

A user commented on Twitter that Filmfare awards are unfair as Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Muntashir and others didn't win them. The user wrote, "Most Unfair Awards Ever. No Awards For Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Pranutan Bahl, B Praak, Manoj Muntashir & many more deserving - Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for Gully Boy - Did Award Jury Just Watch Gully Boy this time??"