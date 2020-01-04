Kangana Ranaut's Rs. 40k rose print saree is perfect for a summer wedding

'The Judgementall Hain Kya' actress Kangana Ranaut is currently promoting her upcoming sports drama 'Panga'. She is essaying the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the movie. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24th, 2020. The actress who's on a promotional spree will be next seen on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar.

In the pictures, Kangana and Salman are seen on the sets of the reality show.