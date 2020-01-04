Kangana Ranaut's Rs. 40k rose print saree is perfect for a summer wedding

'The Judgementall Hain Kya' actress Kangana Ranaut is currently promoting her upcoming sports drama 'Panga'. She is essaying the role of Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam in the movie. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24th, 2020. The actress who's on a promotional spree will be next seen on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar.
In the pictures, Kangana and Salman are seen on the sets of the reality show.
While Salman is sporting a casual look in a leather jacket and a pair of jeans, Kangana has donned six yards of pure elegance.
The printed saree that 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress is wearing is perfect for a summer wedding. This beautiful Red Wispy Rose Print Organza Silk Saree and corset is the from House of Masaba. The saree and corset is a part of Masaba and Rhea Kapoor's limited edition collection collaboration and costs Rs. 40,000.
Kangana added a little more oomph to the look by adding a bold red lip and an emerald choker necklace from Amrapali jewels.
On the film front, Kangana has received loads of positive reviews after the release of the trailer of her upcoming sports drama 'Panga'. The film is all set to take Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D head-on.
Apart from 'Panga', she will also be seen in the biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa - 'Thalaivi' which is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.
