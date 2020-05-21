Kangana Ranaut's risqué 'underboob' throwback picture sets the internet ablaze

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been treating his followers with some rare gems from his archive. The photographer has been on a throwback spree amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. His recent post is a throwback picture of Kangana Ranaut and it's setting the internet ablaze.
Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut. In the risqué picture, the bold beauty is seen exposing her underboob in a black sheer crop top. Kangana looks ravishing hot as she strikes a bold pose for the camera, flashing her washboard abs.
Fans went gaga over the picture and dropped compliments in the comments section. A user wrote, "The real queen of Bollywood ! A refreshing and real person !"
While another commented, "Woww she slays in any attire."
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Himachal Pradesh, spending her self-isolation period with her family. On Monday she showcased her poetic skills one more time with a new poem titled 'Aasmaan', which she released with an artistically shot video.
The poem penned by the 'Queen' actor, uses the sky as an analogy to express one's thoughts and feelings. The video of the poem was shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their official Instagram account.
Capturing the beauty of mountains, trees, and the sky, the one-minute and 38-second long video features the 'Gangster' actor walking around the place barefoot as she is all smiles.
The actor recites the poem, which runs as the background score throughout the video. Within minutes of sharing, the video managed to garner more than 18,000 views. The soulful poem was shot in her hometown Manali where she is currently staying with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's next film, Thalaivi, is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and the makers of the film had earlier revealed Kangana's look at Thalaivi and Arvind Swami's look as MGR.
