Kangana Ranaut's risqué 'underboob' throwback picture sets the internet ablaze

Fans went gaga over the picture and dropped compliments in the comments section. A user wrote, "The real queen of Bollywood ! A refreshing and real person !"

While another commented, "Woww she slays in any attire."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Himachal Pradesh, spending her self-isolation period with her family. On Monday she showcased her poetic skills one more time with a new poem titled 'Aasmaan', which she released with an artistically shot video.

The poem penned by the 'Queen' actor, uses the sky as an analogy to express one's thoughts and feelings. The video of the poem was shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their official Instagram account.